Browns 2023 training camp dates announced; theme days, activities new this year

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that it will hold 8 free open practices for fans starting on Aug. 1 at its training facility in Berea.

New this year are theme days and corresponding activities on each practice day.

"All of the sessions available to fans are designed to create an immersive family-friendly atmosphere with engaging activations that can be enjoyed while watching the team prepare for the upcoming season," the team said in a press release.

The sessions start at 2 p.m. on most days. The dates, times and themes for each practice are listed below. Gates open one hour beforehand.

Here is the list of training camp dates:

Flag Football Tuesday, Aug. 1 — 2 p.m.

Throwback Sunday, Aug. 6 — 2 p.m.

Superheroes Monday, Aug. 7 — 2 p.m.

Stay in The Game! Wednesday, Aug. 9 — 2 p.m.

Brown Backers Sunday, Aug. 20 — 2 p.m.

Military Appreciation Tuesday, Aug. 22 — 1:25 p.m.

Barks and Bites Wednesday, Aug. 23 — 1:25 p.m.

Browns Give Back Thursday, Aug. 24 — 11:30 a.m.

In addition to theme days, there will be giveaways at the gate for each practice. Attendees can enjoy a different food truck and activations from several partners who will provide opportunities for fan engagement and activities for each practice.

Select season ticket holders will have an opportunity to observe practice from the Sideline Club, which includes several field seats. The VIP Chalet is new this year and will be fit with television screens, food, drinks, a gaming system and climate control access.

