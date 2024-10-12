Browns activate DT Maurice Hurst II, LB Mohamoud Diabate; make other roster moves ahead of game against Eagles

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, but the roster will look a bit different when they hit the field, with the team activating two players from injured reserve and making a slew of other moves on Saturday.

Cleveland activated defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate from injured reserve ahead of the game.

Hurst and Diabate returned to practice this week from injured reserve, designated for return as they've been rehabbing an ankle and a hip injury, respectively. Now, they're back on the active roster after being cleared to play.

The Browns also activated rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. from the Commisioner's Exempt list, clearing him to play in his first NFL game. Hall had been on the list and serving a five-game suspension stemming from a domestic violence arrest in August that saw serious allegations filed against him.

The day was one Hall described as an "unfortunate event."

Hall was arrested and charged with domestic violence after allegedly striking his fiancèe. She recanted one, but not all, of the allegations.

RELATED: 'It's been a real help': Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. credits counseling after domestic violence arrest, suspension

In the same set of moves, the Browns officially placed tackle James Hudson III on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Hudson underwent surgery on the shoulder this week.

To clear some room on the roster, the Browns terminated the contract of wide receiver and returner James Proche II. Proche II. Proche has played in four games this season, returning 13 punts for 119 yards.

Ahead of Sunday's game, the Browns elevated safety Christopher Edmonds and wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden will likely take the role of returner with Proche's termination. Edmonds will provide depth to a safety room that saw Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman Jr. ruled out Friday with injuries.