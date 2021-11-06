Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns activate FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris; T Jack Conklin placed on Injured Reserve

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, celebrates with Andy Janovich after Janovich scored a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Baker Mayfield, Andy Janovich
Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 12:00:01-04

BEREA — The Browns are shaking up their roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris have been activated from Injured Reserve while T Jack Conklin has been placed on the list.

Janovich played the first five games of the season and had two starts. He recorded one rushing touchdown and was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Oct. 12.

Harris has been in four games this season as a reserve. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5 with a hamstring injury.

Conklin started six games this season as right tackle.

Additionally, the Browns have elevated DT Sheldon Day and TE Miller Forristall to active roster.

The Cleveland Browns will visit the Cincinnati Bengals for a critical AFC North matchup tomorrow. Both are coming off tough losses.

The Bengals (5-3) blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost to the previously 1-5 New York Jets last week 34-31. The Browns (4-4) dropped one to the Steelers 20-15.

The division standings are tight, so every game against a divisional rival is critical as the season reaches the halfway point.

Many eyes will be on the quarterbacks, Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and the Bengals' Joe Burrow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Browns designate fullback Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)