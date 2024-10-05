Browns activate G Michael Dunn to active roster, elevate 2 ahead of game against Commanders

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns lost one player for the season this week but gained another back on the opposite side of the line.

Defensive end Alex Wright, who announced Thursday that he would be out for the remainder of the season with a torn triceps, was officially placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

While the Browns placed Wright on IR, the team activated guard Michael Dunn from the reserve/non-football illness list. Dunn was designated to return to practice from the list on Wednesday and is now back on the active roster.

The Browns also made a few roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, elevating cornerback Tony Brown II and tight end Geoff Swaim from the practice squad.

