Browns activate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, CB M.J. Stewart from Injured Reserve

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have activated linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from the Injured/Reserve list.

Owusu-Koramoah sustained a high ankle sprain in his right ankle near the end of the Week 6 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski called the injury "significant" at the time and said that Owusu-Koramoah would miss "weeks," with the team placing him on IR on Oct. 19. Owusu-Koramoah was designated for return earlier this week.

Before Owusu-Koramoah sustained the high ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, he was among the Browns' leading tacklers, posting 29 tackles and a tackle for a loss. He also notched four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a half-sack in the opening half of the season.

Cornerback M.J. Stewart was also activated from IR Saturday. Stewart was placed on the IR on Oct. 12 with a hamstring injury. Before being sidelined with injury, Stewart played in five games as a reserve this season, notching seven tackles. He had been designated for return on Nov. 5.

Teams are once again allowed to return an unlimited number of players from IR this season when before they would have been limited to two players per year.

As far as other roster moves, earlier this week Stefanski said that running back Kareem Hunt isn't quite ready and will not be designated for return this week. Hunt was placed on IR at the same time as Owusu-Koramoah with a non-contact calf injury.

Additionally, the Browns are elevating running back Brian Hill from the practice squad as a standard elevation. Hill was signed to the practice squad Tuesday after Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19,

Hill's elevation is part of a rule allowing a team to carry up to 55 players on the roster during a given week before the transaction deadline ahead of a game, giving the team a larger pool to choose from when selecting their 47 or 48 gameday active players. Following the game, the players elevated to the active roster for that purpose will revert back to the practice squad the day after the game.

Wide receiver JoJo Natson, fullback Johnny Stanton and cornerback Herb Miller are being called up from the practice squad as COVID-19 elevations.

The team also waived defensive tackle Andrew Billings. The Browns signed Billings in March 2020, but he opted out of the seaon due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, Billings was not able to find his place on the D-Line, only playing in six games with no starts and recording a tackle assist as his only stat.

The Browns are set to take on the New England Patriots Sunday at 1 p.m.

