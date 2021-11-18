Browns activate RB John Kelly from Reserve/COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday that running back John Kelly has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, a good sign for both the run game and for the other players who joined the list shortly after.

Kelly was placed on the list on Nov. 8, along with wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who was activated from the list on Wednesday.

After Kelly and Cager were placed on the list, running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were placed on the list the next day.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he didn't have an update on Chubb's return and that they would continue following protocol.

"Just day to day. We will let the protocols play themselves out,” Stefanski said.

But with Kelly and Lawrence both off the list, the Browns are trending positively in regards to Chubb and Felton coming off the list soon rather than later.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

RELATED: Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.