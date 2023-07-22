Browns add player ahead of training camp, sign WR Austin Watkins Jr.

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, W.Va — After announcing Marquise Goodwin would miss the start of training camp due to blood clots in his legs and lungs Friday, the Cleveland Browns added another wide receiver to the roster on Saturday, signing Austin Watkins Jr.

Watkins, the cousin of NFL wide receiver Sammy Watkins, is officially in his first NFL season out of The University of Alabama at Birmingham.

In 2021, Watkins was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He spent some of the 2022 offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watkins is coming from playing with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL.

Now with the Browns, Watkins will wear No. 80.

