Browns WR Marquise Goodwin to miss start of training camp due to blood clots

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their newest receivers for the start of training camp after some unexpected health news.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will not participate in the start of training camp activities after being diagnosed with blood clots in his legs and lungs, the team announced Friday.

Goodwin, who the Browns officially signed in free agency back in April, had experienced discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during OTAs and minicamp at the training facility in Berea.

A check-up revealed the cause to be blood clots in his legs and lungs.

"It was really alarming at first because I've experienced injury throughout my career, but it's never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it's not taken care of," Goodwin told the team. "It was frightening at first, but now I'm at ease with it. I've prayed and just given it over to God. It's out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward."

Over his career, Goodwin, who is 32 years old, has played in 102 games, recording 187 catches for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The receiver shined in spring training despite the health complications, showing off his speediness and pass-catching abilities in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s with quarterback Deshaun Watson. He also brought fiery energy to practice each day which served to motivate his teammates on both sides of the ball.

While the on-field work will have to wait while Goodwin focuses on his health, he told the team he plans to be with them and will continue participating in meetings as training camp gets underway beginning Saturday.

"It's one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor's control and out of the trainer's control," he told the team. "Hopefully, this thing gets back under control, and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run."

Goodwin isn't the only player dealing with health concerns.

The Browns also officially declared three players as having non-football injuries. Guard Colby Gossett has a foot injury, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz has a hamstring injury, and wide receiver Mike Woods II has an Achilles injury that occurred earlier this offseason while training that is expected to see him miss the entire season.

Browns rookies and quarterbacks reported for training camp on Wednesday, and all other players reported Friday. The Browns will kick off their training camp work on Saturday for a week-long road experience at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

