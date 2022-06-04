Watch
Browns agree to 1-year deal with RB D'Ernest Johnson

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) jumps over Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 15:27:21-04

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a 1-year deal with running back D'Ernest Johnson, who was tendered back in March.

The tender placed on Johnson was a first-right-of-refusal tender, which gave the Browns the option to match any offer sheet from another team, with no draft compensation tied to the tender.

Last season, Johnson was an integral part of the Browns run game, stepping up big for the team when they needed him most.

Johnson played in all 17 games last season, starting in two when both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were sidelined. There were numerous times when Chubb and Hunt were out with either injury or COVID-19, but Johnson carried the run game on his shoulders.

In 100 carries, Johnson ran for 534 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns. He also notched 137 receiving yards on 19 receptions last season.

