Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns announce inactive players ahead of home opener against Cowboys

Jedrick wills jr, jack conklin
Camryn Justice
Jedrick wills jr, jack conklin
Posted

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in their home opener Sunday, and they will do so with a few players on the sidelines.

Jack Conklin is among the inactive players for Sunday's game. James Hudson III will start at left tackle, and Dawand Jones will start at right tackle.

Other inactive players for Sunday include the following:

  • QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3QB)
  • CB Kahlef Hailassie
  • CB Myles Harden
  • DE Isaiah McGuire
  • G Javion Cohen
  • T Jedrick Wills Jr.

While Wills was ruled out for Sunday's game, he was able to return to practice this past week.

Browns rule out LT Jedrick Wills Jr. for Week 1 game against Cowboys

RELATED: Browns rule out LT Jedrick Wills Jr. for Week 1 game against Cowboys

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.