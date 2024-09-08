Browns announce inactive players ahead of home opener against Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in their home opener Sunday, and they will do so with a few players on the sidelines.

Jack Conklin is among the inactive players for Sunday's game. James Hudson III will start at left tackle, and Dawand Jones will start at right tackle.

Other inactive players for Sunday include the following:



QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3QB)

CB Kahlef Hailassie

CB Myles Harden

DE Isaiah McGuire

G Javion Cohen

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

While Wills was ruled out for Sunday's game, he was able to return to practice this past week.

