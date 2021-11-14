Browns announce inactive players for game against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Cleveland Browns are looking to get their first win against the Patriots in Gillette Stadium since 1992, and will have some key players return to the field while others are still sidelined.

After ruling out running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly as they remain on the COVID-19 list, and ruling out defensive end Takk McKinley with a groin injury on Friday, the team announced it's inactive players for Sunday's game.

Here is the list of Browns inactives:

CB Greedy Williams

S Richard LeCounte III

LB Tony Fields II

DE Takk McKinley

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

DT Sheldon Day



Williams was listed as questionable heading into the game with a shoulder injury that had limited him in practice all week.

The Browns activated cornerback M.J. Stewart and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from injured reserve Saturday and both were marked as active Sunday heading into the game against the Patriots.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (thigh), defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee) and Myles Garrett (foot), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), wide receivers Jarvis Landry (knee) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (personal), center JC Tretter (knee) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder, foot) all appeared on the injury report during the week but will play Sunday.

After the Browns released defensive tackle Andrew Billings Saturday, rookie Tommy Togiai was listed as active for the first time all season.

Baker Mayfield will serve at the Game Captain Sunday.

The Patriots had 14 players listed on the week's injury report and ruled out wide receiver Gunner Olszewski and running back Damien Harris Saturday. New England also placed linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve while activating tackle Trent Brown from IR Saturday ahead of the game.

Here are the Patriots inactives:

CB Shaun Wade

DE Ronnie Perkins

TE Jonnu Smith

G Yasir Durant

RB Damien Harris

QB Jarrett Stidham

WR Gunner Olszewski

RELATED: How to watch the Browns take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.