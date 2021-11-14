How to watch the Browns take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Cleveland Browns are looking to build off their big win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week as they prepare for a tough test on the road, taking on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Some key players will be unavailable for the Browns Sunday, with running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves D'Ernest Johnson to lead the way for the run game, which he excelled at when he was named the starter for the game against the Broncos. The Browns elevated fullback Johnny Stanton and running back Brian Hill from the practice squad which could give the thin running backs room a boost come game time.

Defensive end Takk McKinley was ruled out for the game Friday with a groin injury and cornerback Greedy Williams has been listed as questionable for the game. The Browns also activated cornerback M.J. Stewart and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from injured reserve Saturday.

The Patriots ruled out wide receiver Gunner Olszewski and running back Damien Harris Saturday, and also placed linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve while activating tackle Trent Brown from IR.

Cleveland enters the game with a 5-4 record, moving up to third in the AFC North last week and looking to work their way closer to the top as the season continues. The Patriots are also entering Sunday's game with a 5-4 record, boasting a three-game win streak that the Browns are looking to snap.

Sunday will mark the first time Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski meets Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as Stefanski hopes to lead his team to their first win against the Patriots since 2010 and their first win at Gillette Stadium since 1993.

Kick things off on News 5 at 11 a.m. Sunday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Andrew Gribble will break down everything you need to know before the game.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the second quarter, head to the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page to watch News 5's Halftime Live with Doss and Camryn Justice.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.

