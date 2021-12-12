Browns announce inactive players for game against Ravens

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in their second matchup with the divisional foes and while some players are returning to the field, others will remain on the sideline for the game with playoff hopes on the line.

Here are the Browns inactive players for Sunday's game:

WR Anthony Schwartz

CB Greg Newsome II

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S Richard LeCounte III

TE Harrison Bryant

DT Tommy Togiai

Jordan Elliott, Ronnie Harrison and Malik Jackson were all listed as questionable heading into the game. Elliott was dealing with a knee injury, Harrison was dealing with an ankle injury and Jackson was also dealing with a knee injury. Harrison was ruled out Sunday before the game.

The Browns had ruled out Newsome, Schwartz, and Bryant on Friday. Newsome fell and hit his head on the final play of practice Friday afternoon, sustaining a concussion. Schwartz has been in concussion protocol since sustaining the injury Week 10 against the Patriots. Bryant has been working through a high ankle sprain he sustained in the first meeting with the Ravens just before the bye.

Linebacker Jacob Phillips makes his return from a bicep injury that has sidelined him the entire season. He'll likely be on a snap count as he eases back into the game.

"In that first game back, we have to be mindful that he hasn't played football in a minute here. But he had a good week of practice," head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week.

With Harrison out, Grant Delpit will start at safety. Greedy Williams will start at cornerback in place of Newsome and Malcolm Smith will start at middle linebacker in place of Anthony Walker.

With right tackle Jack Conklin out, Stefanski said he'd keep the starter under wraps until Sunday and just before the game the team announced rookie James Hudson III would get the start. Blake Hance had previously started in Conklin's absence.

Tight end Austin Hooper will serve as the Game Captain.

For the Ravens, cornerback Anthony Averett, tight end Nick Boyle, safety Anthony Levine, fullback Patrick Picard, safety Brandon Stephens and cornerback Chris Westry were all listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari had been ruled out on Friday and wide receiver Miles Boykin was listed as doubtful.

Here are the Ravens inactives:

CB Jimmy Smith

FB Patrick Ricard

G/C Patrick Mekari

WR Miles Boykin

TE Nick Boyle

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

