Browns announce inactives ahead of final game of season

The Cleveland Browns are set for their final game of the season, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon, and as they hit the field, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



TE Harold Fannin Jr.

T Jeremiah Byers

C Kingsley Eguakun

WR Jamari Thrash

TE David Njoku

DT Sam Kamara

Njoku, Fannin and LB Carson Schwesinger were ruled out Friday.

Njoku has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 14, when he reaggravated a previous ailment as he caught a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans. He left that game with a knee injury and has been sidelined since.

Fannin sustained a groin injury last Friday in practice and was questionable for the game against the Steelers. He was able to play but reaggravated the injury while catching a touchdown pass, leaving the game with a groin injury and unable to return.

Schwesigner was banged up in the game against the Steelers and missed practice this past week while working through an ankle and quad injury. He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the game.

The Browns also ruled LB Winston Reid out on Friday, who has been working his way back from injured reserve.