Browns announce inactives ahead of game against 49ers

The Cleveland Browns are set for their Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



G Zak Zinter

T Cornelius Lucas

WR Jamari Thrash

TE Brenden Bates

DE Alex Wright

DT Adin Huntington

On Monday, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski named Shedeur Sanders the starting quarterback for their Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers after a win against the Raiders last week.

Before entering concussion protocol against the Ravens, Dillon Gabriel had started the previous five games, taking over as QB1 following the Browns' trading veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. Gabriel, then serving as QB2, had entered the end of two other games before his first start.