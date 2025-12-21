Browns announce inactives ahead of game against Bills

The Cleveland Browns are set for their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



CB Denzel Ward

RB Dylan Sampson

DT Mike Hall Jr.

G Wyatt Teller

WR Jamari Thrash

TE David Njoku

DT Sam Kamara

Ward, Njoku and Sampson are out for their second week in a row with injuries they sustained during the Browns' Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. And Teller has been sidelined since Week 13 with a calf injury he sustained weeks ago.

Last week, the Browns were down seven players during their game against the Chicago Bears. Cleveland suffered a 31-3 loss in Week 15, marking their lowest-scoring game of the season.