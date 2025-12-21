Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns announce inactives ahead of game against Bills

Packers Browns Football
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns' David Njoku warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Packers Browns Football
The Cleveland Browns are set for their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:

  • CB Denzel Ward
  • RB Dylan Sampson
  • DT Mike Hall Jr.
  • G Wyatt Teller
  • WR Jamari Thrash
  • TE David Njoku
  • DT Sam Kamara

Ward, Njoku and Sampson are out for their second week in a row with injuries they sustained during the Browns' Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. And Teller has been sidelined since Week 13 with a calf injury he sustained weeks ago.

Last week, the Browns were down seven players during their game against the Chicago Bears. Cleveland suffered a 31-3 loss in Week 15, marking their lowest-scoring game of the season.

