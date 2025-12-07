Browns announce inactives ahead of Week 14 game against Titans

The Cleveland Browns are set for their Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



RB Raheim Sanders

G Wyatt Teller

T Jack Conklin

WR Jamari Thrash

TE Brenden Bates

DT Adin Huntington

Huntington, Teller, Conklin and Bates missed the entire week with injuries.

Huntington is dealing with a quad injury he sustained during the game against the Raiders, while Conklin remains in concussion protocol from last week's game against the 49ers.

Teller is dealing with a calf injury that saw him ruled out earlier in the week, and Bates is dealing with an ankle injury.

Ahead of Sunday's game, five players were listed as questionable.

LB Devin Bush, DT Mason Graham, DT Mike Hall, DE Isaiah McGuire and RB Dylan Sampson appeared on the injury designations this week; however, they were all cleared to play against the Titans.