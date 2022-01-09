Watch
Browns announce radio booth to be renamed after Doug Dieken during last game before retirement

David Richard/AP
Former Cleveland Browns lineman and current radio broadcaster Doug Dieken works from the field before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. The Bengals won 23-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Doug Dieken
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 14:17:12-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns held an in-arena tribute for legendary Browns offensive lineman and radio color analyst during his final game in the booth before his retirement, announcing a special tribute in his name.

During the second quarter, the Browns thanked Dieken, who previously announced his retirement at the end of the season, during the in-game broadcast.

Joined by play-by-play partner Jim Donovan, Dieken was shown in the booth and appeared touched by the moment.

As Donovan rehashed Dieken's many accomplishments throughout his 50 years in the Browns organization, he brought out a plaque to show Dieken.

The plaque showed the new name of the Browns' radio booth at FirstEnergy Stadium, which will now be called the "Doug Dieken Radio Booth."

Dieken has been with the team for five decades, first as a tackle from 1971-84 and then as a broadcaster.

After retirement, he slid right into the radio booth. Dieken worked alongside News 5 legend Nev Chandler from 1985-93.

“It’s been a great ride,” Dieken said in an article posted on the Browns’ official website. "I want to thank the Browns’ fans for accepting me first as a player and then as a broadcaster. I’ve had the most fantastic teammates on the field, in the radio booth, and in the community to make the last 50 years fun. We didn’t get the wins we all hoped for, but I feel like I’m leaving a winner because of my association with the organization and the great fans who listen to our broadcasts.”

RELATED: 50 years with Cleveland: Browns legend Doug Dieken announces retirement

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

