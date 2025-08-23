Browns announce the players not expected to play in last preseason game

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in their last preseason game, which is taking place right at home.
After a week of training, the Browns announced the players who are not expected to play in the final preseason game.
Not expected to play
- CB Greg Newsome II
- QB Deshaun Watson
- QB Kenny Pickett
- WR David Bell
- WR Cedric Tillman
- CB Denzel Ward
- LB Mohamoud Diabate
- DT Mike Hall Jr.
- LB Winston Reid
- T Cornelius Lucas
- G Joel Bitonio
- DE Myles Garrett
Earlier this week, the Browns announced league vet Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback for their regular-season home opener against the Bengals.
RELATED: Joe Flacco named starting QB for Browns
Flacco spoke to News 5's Camryn Justice in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview, saying he hopes to recreate a little bit of the 2023 season he played in Cleveland for the start of the 2025 season.
Browns Joe Flacco 'hoping to recreate a little bit' of 2023 season as starter
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.