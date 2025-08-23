Browns announce the players not expected to play in last preseason game

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in their last preseason game, which is taking place right at home.

After a week of training, the Browns announced the players who are not expected to play in the final preseason game.

Not expected to play



CB Greg Newsome II

QB Deshaun Watson

QB Kenny Pickett

WR David Bell

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Denzel Ward

LB Mohamoud Diabate

DT Mike Hall Jr.

LB Winston Reid

T Cornelius Lucas

G Joel Bitonio

DE Myles Garrett

Earlier this week, the Browns announced league vet Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback for their regular-season home opener against the Bengals.

Flacco spoke to News 5's Camryn Justice in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview, saying he hopes to recreate a little bit of the 2023 season he played in Cleveland for the start of the 2025 season.

