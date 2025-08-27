Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns back to 4 QBs, signing Bailey Zappe to practice squad

Bailey Zappe
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe (2) throws before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bailey Zappe
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns took their quarterback room down to three players earlier in the week, trading Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick. Their number is back up to four with the team signing Bailey Zappe to the practice squad, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Zappe was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday after signing a one-year deal with them in March. Zappe spent the end of last season with the Browns, signing with the team after Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury.

He started Week 18 for the Browns, completing 16 of his 31 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Zappe will join starters Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the room.

