Browns back to 4 QBs, signing Bailey Zappe to practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns took their quarterback room down to three players earlier in the week, trading Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick. Their number is back up to four with the team signing Bailey Zappe to the practice squad, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Zappe was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday after signing a one-year deal with them in March. Zappe spent the end of last season with the Browns, signing with the team after Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury.

He started Week 18 for the Browns, completing 16 of his 31 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Zappe will join starters Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the room.

