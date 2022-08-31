Browns begin assembling practice squad following roster cut day

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline, and after players hit the waiver wire and were either cleared or now find themselves on other teams, the practice squad is beginning to take shape.

Many of the players who were cut Tuesday found their way back to the practice squad. A total of 12 players have been signed to the squad so far, including:



WR Mike Harley Jr.

LB Dakota Allen

WR Daylen Baldwin

TE Miller Forristall

C Brock Hoffman

CB Shaun Jolly

RB John Kelly

CB Herb Miller

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

DT David Moore (position change from guard)

DT Roderick Perry II

T Alex Taylor

One player who didn't make it back was offensive lineman Blake Hance, who was claimed via waivers by the San Francisco 49ers, placing him on their 53-man roster and shipping him out of Cleveland.

Fullback Johnny Stanton is also not returning to the practice squad, as reported Tuesday.

In addition to the practice squad move, the Browns brought in a third quarterback, claiming Kellen Mond via waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Mond will provide depth to Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs as Deshaun Watson is away from the facilities serving his suspension.

To make room for Mond, the Browns terminated the contract of defensive end Isaac Rochell, who had been impressive in camp and the Browns preseason matchup.

The Browns have room for four more players on the practice squad, which maxes out at 16 players.

