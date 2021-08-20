Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns bring back familiar face, signing LB Willie Harvey Jr.

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie Harvey runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Willie Harvey Jr.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 11:23:28-04

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a familiar face to the linebackers room after Jacob Phillips reportedly suffered a possible season-ending injury yesterday at training camp, signing linebacker Willie Harvey Jr.

Harvey was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After going through training camp in 2019, Harvey was waived by the Browns but signed to the practice squad the following day where he spent most of his time. He was called up to the active roster when former Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey suffered an injury, holding a special teams role for two weeks.

In September 2020, Harvey was waived by the Browns and has been a free agent since.

At Iowa State, Harvey recorded 289 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception.

Harvey will compete for a spot in the Browns roster, which is down a linebacker after Phillips' injury -- reportedly a torn biceps tendon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

RELATED: Report: Browns LB Jacob Phillips likely to miss the season, per ESPN

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)