Browns bring back familiar face, signing LB Willie Harvey Jr.

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a familiar face to the linebackers room after Jacob Phillips reportedly suffered a possible season-ending injury yesterday at training camp, signing linebacker Willie Harvey Jr.

Harvey was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After going through training camp in 2019, Harvey was waived by the Browns but signed to the practice squad the following day where he spent most of his time. He was called up to the active roster when former Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey suffered an injury, holding a special teams role for two weeks.

In September 2020, Harvey was waived by the Browns and has been a free agent since.

At Iowa State, Harvey recorded 289 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception.

Harvey will compete for a spot in the Browns roster, which is down a linebacker after Phillips' injury -- reportedly a torn biceps tendon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

