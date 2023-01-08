Browns CB Denzel Ward, LB Reggie Ragland ruled out of Steelers game with shoulder injuries

PITTSBURGH — The Browns are down a few players in their final game of the season against the Steelers after injuries sidelined them for the remainder of the game.

Cornerback Denzel Ward was ruled out for the remainder of the game after leaving the field in the first half with a shoulder injury that had kept him out of practice throughout the week leading up to the game.

Additionally, linebacker Reggie Ragland was also ruled out with a shoulder injury, which he sustained during the game against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, Browns running back Kareem Hunt was evaluated for a head injury. He has since returned to the game.

RELATED: Next Man Up: Browns LB Reggie Ragland

You can watch the latest episode of Next Man Up in the player below:

Next Man Up: Browns LB Reggie Ragland is a kid at heart with a passion for travel, cooking and having fun

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.