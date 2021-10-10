Browns CB Denzel Ward ruled out of Chargers game with neck injury

LOS ANGELES — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was ruled out of the Chargers game with a neck injury and will not return.

Ward left the game in the first half with a neck injury and after being evaluated, was ruled out in the third quarter.

Throughout the week leading up to the game, Ward had been limited with a neck injury, not practicing on Wednesday and returning in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday.

With Ward out, A.J. Green was brought in to take his place.

