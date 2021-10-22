Browns CB Denzel Ward ruled out of game against Broncos with hamstring injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward left the game against the Denver Broncos and will not return.

Ward sustained a hamstring injury and was ruled out in the fourth quarter.

The cornerback had been dealing with a different injury before being sidelined with the hamstring injury on Thursday.

Ward appeared on the Browns injury report leading up to the game with a neck injury that he sustained in the game against the Chargers but was a full participant in practice. He had been limited in practice the week before with the neck injury leading up to the game against the Cardinals.

