Browns CB Greedy Williams ruled out of Bengals game with shoulder injury

CINCINNATI — Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams left the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday and will not return.

Williams left the field in the first half of the game, escorted into the locker room with trainers.

The Browns listed Williams as questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game at the start of the second half.

Williams' injury that sidelined him Sunday is in the same shoulder that sidelined him last season.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.