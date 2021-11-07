Watch
Browns CB Greedy Williams ruled out of Bengals game with shoulder injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams.
Greedy Williams
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 15:08:09-05

CINCINNATI — Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams left the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday and will not return.

Williams left the field in the first half of the game, escorted into the locker room with trainers.

The Browns listed Williams as questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game at the start of the second half.

Williams' injury that sidelined him Sunday is in the same shoulder that sidelined him last season.

