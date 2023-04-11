Browns CB Greg Newsome II hires new agent, remains happy to be in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II has new representation once again, but that won't impact his stance on playing in Cleveland, sources have confirmed to News 5.

Newsome re-signed with Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports on Tuesday, leaving his former agency Klutch after a year. It's not the first change for Newsome, with the cornerback bouncing between Creative Artists Agency, Rosenhaus Sports and Klutch, fielding seven different agents over the two seasons he's been in the NFL.

While nothing particularly strange for Newsome, the agent change was enough to spark some online rumors that Newsome wanted a trade, with Rosenhaus dealing with situations like that in the past.

However, league sources shut those rumors down, telling News 5 that he and Rosenhaus had met with the Browns and had a good conversation about his future. Newsome left the meeting happy to be in Cleveland and excited about working with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Additionally, league sources confirmed that Newsome will be in attendance Monday in Berea as the Browns open up their offseason workouts.

Prior to the agent change, Newsome had announced he would be headlining a celebrity softball game at Classic Park in Eastlake this summer.

Newsome, seeing the rumor of a trade request on social media, shut them down himself, pointing back to the softball game he had scheduled.

Ok y’all sit back a minute and lets think about this together. I just launched a softball game in Cleveland 😂. I’ll just leave it there. 😂💀 https://t.co/kw5lUJEKxP — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 11, 2023

A few of Newsome's teammates also jumped in to shut down the rumors.

My dawg @gnewsii ain’t going anywhere… not on my watch 🤷🏽‍♂️ — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) April 11, 2023

That man love Cleveland more than y’all, he not requesting nothing🤣 https://t.co/yx26ZYF9JO — JoVante’ Moffatt (@Jovante_Moffatt) April 11, 2023

A day of Browns rumors that were quickly dispelled was a fitting indicator that the offseason work is right around the corner and the season will be here before we know it.

