Browns CB Greg Newsome II will not play in Sunday's game against Vikings after calf injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will not play Sunday after sustaining a calf injury during last week's game against the Chicago Bears.

Greedy Williams will start in place of Newsome during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Newsome was ruled out of the game with the calf injury during the fourth quarter and Greedy Williams was called in to replace him for the remainder.

After the team's win, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Newsome would undergo MRI testing Monday morning. Stefanski said Wednesday that he wasn't exactly sure how Newsome got injured.

Newsome will not be placed on the injured reserve list.

Stefanski said Monday that he didn't have an update on those tests and would be able to provide an update on Wednesday, which is when he announced Newsome would sit out this week.

Newsome, the Browns' first round pick in the recent 2021 NFL Draft, has had an impressive start to his NFL career, covering opponents well enough to only be targeted seven times and notching seven tackles and two pass breakups through his first three games.

The Browns had a contingency plan in case Newsome was unable to play in this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, with Stefanski declaring Greedy Williams ready to start in Newsome's place if need be.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

