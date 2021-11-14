Watch
Browns CB Troy Hill taken to local hospital with neck injury

Steven Senne/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback is wheeled off the field on a stretcher after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 16:10:47-05

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill was taken off the field on a stretcher Sunday in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Hill was injured with just over four minutes left in the game as Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer, who was in for Mac Jones as New England had a 31-point lead, made an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers.

During the play, Hill attempted to make a tackle and was injured in the process.

Medical staff rushed onto the field quickly to attend to Hill and the cart was brought out to the field.

After tending to him on the field, medical staff opted to put Hill on a stretcher and wheel him off the field. He went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Hill was taken to a local hospital with what was determined to be a neck injury for further evaluation. He reported movement in his extremities.

Throughout the game, Hill had posted five total tackles, three of which were solo.

The Browns had already seen quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined with a knee injury.

RELATED: Browns QB Baker Mayfield evaluated in medical tent after taking big hit

