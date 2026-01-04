Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns C Luke Wypler, CB Denzel Ward ruled out with injuries in game against Bengals

CB Tyson Campbell questionable to return to game
During the Browns' final game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, two players were ruled out with injuries, and a third remains questionable.

C Luke Wypler was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Meanwhile, CB Denzel Ward suffered a neck injury in the first quarter and was ruled out after halftime.

CB Tyson Campbell was down on the field in the first quarter after suffering a shoulder injury. He is questionable to return.

The Browns are left without both starting cornerbacks.

Cleveland entered the fourth quarter up 17-12 against the Bengals.

