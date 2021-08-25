Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns claim TE Kyle Markway via waivers, waive DE Romeo McKnight

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This is a 2021 photo of Kyle Markway of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Kyle Markway
Posted at 5:43 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 17:43:11-04

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns brought back a former player Wednesday, signing tight end Kyle Markway back to the roster.

To make room for Markway, the Browns waived defensive end Romeo McKnight.

Markway, who was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2020, spent most of last season on the Browns practice squad. The Browns waived Markway in May.

The tight end spent training camp this year with the Rams, who waived him on Aug. 24.

McKnight was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Charlotte. In 2019 with the Redbirds, McKnight earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team selection at defensive end, recording 64 tackles, 16.5 for loss, with 12 sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. Last season, McKnight recorded 24 tackles, five for loss, with 1.5 sacks and three QB hits in six games.

RELATED: After rash of injuries to linebackers, Browns sign Tegray Scales

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)