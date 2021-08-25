Browns claim TE Kyle Markway via waivers, waive DE Romeo McKnight

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns brought back a former player Wednesday, signing tight end Kyle Markway back to the roster.

To make room for Markway, the Browns waived defensive end Romeo McKnight.

Markway, who was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2020, spent most of last season on the Browns practice squad. The Browns waived Markway in May.

The tight end spent training camp this year with the Rams, who waived him on Aug. 24.

McKnight was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Charlotte. In 2019 with the Redbirds, McKnight earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team selection at defensive end, recording 64 tackles, 16.5 for loss, with 12 sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. Last season, McKnight recorded 24 tackles, five for loss, with 1.5 sacks and three QB hits in six games.

