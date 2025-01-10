Browns coach Callie Brownson leaving team

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are losing a groundbreaking coach as USA Football announced that Callie Brownson will be its new Senior Director of High Performance and National Team Operations.

Brownson was hired by the Browns in 2020 as chief of staff before becoming an assistant wide receivers coach, making history as the highest-ranking female coach in NFL history.

Over the last few years, Brownson has been part of the USA Football's staff to help select, train and lead the men's and women's flag football teams, which will make its Olympics debut in Los Angeles in 2028.

“USA Football is thrilled to welcome Callie Brownson to our staff as our Senior Director of High Performance & National Team Operations,” said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck. “Callie has been part of the USA Football family for many years, and her leadership, athlete development and program building skills as part of our U.S. National Teams have consistently stood out throughout the past decade. Her expertise and experience across all levels of the sport, along with her understanding of the aspects of competition, team dynamics and logistics unique to the international game, will be invaluable as football enters the most internationally competitive period in the sport’s history.”

In her new role, Brownson will oversee the operational execution of USA Football's U.S. National Team program and the implementation of the program’s long-term strategic plan.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to join USA Football and help the U.S. National Teams continue their international success in flag and tackle football through the 2028 Olympics and beyond,” said Brownson. “This is a historic time for football’s global growth with the Olympics on the horizon. I’m thrilled to be part of what USA Football is building as we look to uphold our standard against improving competition across the world.”

The Browns have said they will miss her but can't wait to see what she will do for USA Football.

“Callie has been a valuable member of our coaching staff for the last five seasons, and it’s been rewarding to see her growth,” said Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. “We appreciate her many contributions to our team and look forward to seeing her continue to serve and grow our sport at USA Football.”

In 2021, Brownson was featured in News 5 Sports Reporter Camryn Justice's Next Man Up Series, or shall we say Next WOman Up.

Next Woman Up: Chief of Staff Callie Brownson loves Cleveland's strength, sushi and 'Schitt's Creek'

