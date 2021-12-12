CLEVELAND — Throughout the season, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about ... yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters, their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important person on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up"—but this week, there's a twist.

It's Next Woman Up. Get to know Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson, who became the first female interim positions coach last year, making her the highest-ranking female coach in NFL history.

Brownson has a passion for football, as well as a love for Cleveland's toughness, sushi and the hit show "Schitt's Creek."

Watch below:

Next Woman Up: Chief of Staff Callie Brownson loves Cleveland's strength, sushi and 'Schitt's Creek'

