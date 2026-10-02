Browns continue Thursday night win streak with 27-24 victory over Steelers

CLEVELAND — The Browns currently sit atop the AFC North after their 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

The Browns improved to 3-1 following a successful two-game homestand, extending their winning streak to three games.

#Browns beat the Steelers, 27-24.



Cleveland is now 3-1 on the season.



What a win. pic.twitter.com/KJbYfaaoGu — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 2, 2026

After a quick three-and-out drive to start the game, quarterback Deshaun Watson helped spark the Browns' offense. Rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion each made big downfield plays for significant gains.

Boston recorded four catches for 89 yards while Concepcion caught five for 65 yards.

The first Browns touchdown of the night was scored by running back Jaleel McLaughlin on a 28 yard run. Ahead of the Thursday night matchup, McLaughlin spoke with News 5's Camryn Justice in a one-on-one interview for "Next Man Up."

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The Browns offense scored three touchdowns and recorded 372 total yards, including 112 rushing yards and 260 passing yards. Watson completed 24 of 33 passes with one interception and one fumble.

The Steelers tied the game at 24-24 late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion. The extra two points were made easier after an offsides penalty was called on defensive end Jared Verse.

However, the Browns' offensive unit was able to march back down the field to allow kicker Andre Szmyt to score the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds remaining. The kick was made from 56 yards out, the longest of his NFL career.

Afterwards, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a final chance to get the Steelers in field goal range, but he was picked off by Grant Delpit at the Browns 18 yard-line with 1 second left.

Watch: Kicker Andre Szmyt on game-winning field goal against the Steelers

Kicker Andre Szmyt on game-winning field goal against the Steelers

Earlier in the game, the Browns' defensive unit did lose a major player during the primetime matchup.

In the first quarter of Thursday's game, defensive tackle Mason Graham went down on the field after it appeared his leg bent awkwardly. After being checked by trainers, Graham limped off the field and into the blue medical tent for observation before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

David Richard/AP Photo/David Richard Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham is treated on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Coming out of the half, Graham was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

With Graham sidelined, the Browns turned to Mike Hall Jr. to step in at defensive tackle, who also sustained an injury a short time later. However, Hall would return to the game during the second half and record a major sack against Rodgers.

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Cleveland’s defense sacked Rodgers a total of five times.

The 3-1 Browns will travel to MetLife Stadium to face off against the New York Jets on Oct. 11.