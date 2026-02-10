Browns DC search tracker: Cleveland begins requesting interviews Monday

Now that the Cleveland Browns' search for a head coach has wrapped up, the team is shifting its focus to its next defensive coordinator after Jim Schwartz resigned from the role last week.

Following the hiring of newly appointed head coach Todd Monken, passing Schwartz over for the position, the former DC sent his formal letter of resignation to the Browns despite the team's hope to smooth over the tension.

Schwartz was a finalist for the head coach position, but when he learned the Browns were opting for Monken over him, he was disgruntled, numerous sources said. Schwartz left the building with the expectation that he would not be returning to the organization. He was still under contract with the team and will sit out from coaching this upcoming season.

The search for a new DC kicked off on Monday, requesting interviews with several candidates.

Cleveland looks to interview Giants OLB

In their final move on Monday, the Browns requested an interview with New York Giants Outside Linebackers Coach Charlie Bullen, league sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

Bullen began his coaching career in 2006 when he was a volunteer assistant coach at Iowa City High School while in college.

Throughout his career, Bullen has coached at both the collegiate and NFL levels, holding positions with the University of Iowa, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and the University of Illinois before taking on his role with the Giants in 2024.

Browns request interview with Falcons staffer

League sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice that the Cleveland Browns have requested an interview with the Atlanta Falcons' Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

With over 15 years of NFL experience, Rutenberg began his coaching career with UCLA in 2006 and joined the NFL in 2013 as a player personnel intern in Washington.

Rutenberg has coached various teams at both the collegiate and NFL levels before joining the Falcons in 2024.

Cleveland interviewing Rams assistant HC, pass game coordinator

On Monday, sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice that the Browns are interviewing the Los Angeles Rams' Assistant Head Coach and Pass Game Coordinator, Aubrey Pleasant.

Pleasant is familiar with Cleveland, having started his NFL career with the Browns in 2013 as an offensive staff member and head coach intern.

Prior to his stint with the Rams, Pleasant spent four seasons with the Washington Commanders, starting as an offensive assistant and later serving as a quality control coach.

Browns request interview with Panthers staffer

Cleveland requested an interview with Panthers defensive pass-game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

Cooley is an Ohio native, growing up in Columbus and playing at John Carroll University, where he was a four-year letterman.

His coaching career began in 2011 as Millikin University's defensive backs coach, continuing at the collegiate level coaching until 2020, when he joined the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff as the team's assistant defensive coach and quality control coach.

Cooley stayed with the Rams in various positions until joining the Carolina Panthers in 2023, where he has been since.