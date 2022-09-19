Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney ruled out for Thursday Night Football game against Steelers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are trying to put Sunday's devastating loss to the New York Jets behind them as they prepare for a short week with a Thursday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers—but they'll do so without two defensive ends.

Jadeveon Clonwey has been ruled out for Thursday's game with an ankle injury that he sustained in Sunday's game. Clowney fell while trying to tackle quarterback Joe Flacco and limped off the field into the medical tent. He then went back to the locker room for further evaluation and was then ruled out for the remainder of the game.

After the game, Clowney walked out of the stadium in a medical boot.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the injury will sideline Clowney for the game with it being a short week. It remains to be seen if he'll be out for longer.

In addition to Clowney, defensive end Chase Winovich will also be sidelined with a hamstring injury, Stefanski said.

The Browns will also be short a tight end on Thursday, with newly-signed Jesse James suffering a bicep injury on Sunday that will see him sidelined for the Steelers game.

In better news, Stefanski did confirm that quarterback Jacoby Brissett is not on the injury report after getting banged up on a hard hit late in the game Sunday. He'll be fine and ready to play.

With the game in just three days, the Browns have a walkthrough scheduled for Monday and full practice Tuesday.

