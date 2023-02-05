Browns DE Myles Garrett dislocates toe during 2023 Pro-Bowl Games

LAS VEGAS — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe while participating in the 2023 Pro-Bowl Games, league sources confirmed with News 5. The X-rays came back negative.

Garrett suffered the injury Sunday while participating in the Gridiron Gauntlet competition, a four-part relay, scaling walls and crawling under objects. He was racing against Carolina Panther's defensive end Brian Burns.

Garrett was seen limping off the field following the conclusion of the relay race.

While there's good news of the X-rays coming back negative, the full extent of his injury is still unknown and he is undergoing more testing to learn more about the injury, league sources confirmed.

