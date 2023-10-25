Browns DE Myles Garrett earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Dustin Hopkins gets Special Teams award again

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns brought home a win after taking down the Indianapolis Colts in a tight contest Sunday, but two players are bringing home some awards of their own after their strong performances in the game—defensive end Myles Garrett and kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Garrett has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for games played between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23. Garrett had an explosive game against the Colts. His nine tackles came with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defended.

His defensive stats were impressive enough, but he also made a game-changing play on special teams—leaping over the center cleanly, no contact, to block a 60-yard field goal attempt from Colts kicker Matt Gay.

As for Hopkins, he has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for games played between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23.

This week's award isn't his first. Hopkins earned the Special Teams Player of the Week award for the second consecutive week.

This week against the Colts, Hopkins was 4-for-4 in his field goal attempts, including three over 50 yards. He hit a career-long 58-yard field goal attempt on Sunday and even made NFL history.

With his field goals Sunday, Hopkins became the first kicker in NFL history to convert a 50+ yard field goal in five consecutive games within a single season.

"I've been trying to think about it. For me professionally, that was probably the best game I've ever had. Anytime life events happen, really good or really bad, I try to take a step back and evaluate what I'm feeling, what I'm thinking. It's funny, because afterwards I didn't feel any different than I did before," Hopkins said on Wednesday.