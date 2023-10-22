Watch Now
Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins makes NFL history

Michael Conroy/AP
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and teammate Corey Bojorquez (13) react in front of Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 16:20:37-04

When the Cleveland Browns traded for kicker Dustin Hopkins, they were hoping to gain some consistency with a proven veteran. Through the first six games, the Browns have not only gotten that consistency out of Hopkins, they've gotten record-breaking performances.

On Sunday against the Colts, Hopkins nailed two 54-yard field goals, proving his range is deeper than many gave him credit for before the season started.

It wasn't the first time, either. Hopkins has made a 50+ yard field goal in five consecutive games this season. His kicking helped lead the Browns to their big win over the then-undefeated 49ers. He was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for that performance.

Against the Colts, Hopkins hit numerous 50+ yard field goals, even hitting his career-long of 58 yards in the fourth quarter.

Sunday's game not only solidified Hopkins as a reliable kicker but it also saw him make NFL history.

With his field goals Sunday, Hopkins became the first kicker in NFL history to convert a 50+ yard field goal in five consecutive games within a single season.

The Browns knew they had a shot at a reliable kicker when they got Hopkins, but six games into the season, the move to bring him onto the team looks even sweeter for Cleveland.

