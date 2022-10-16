Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves game v. Patriots due to injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett exited the field with trainers during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder injury.

After the snap, Garrett rushed Patriots quarterback Bailey Zeppe and sacked him on the play. Following the sack, Garrett did not get up off the field.

#Browns Myles Garrett walking off the field with trainers. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 16, 2022

The severity of the injury is unknown.

On Sept. 26, Garrett was involved in a single-car crash in Wadsworth after a practice session in Berea. Garrett did not suffer any broken bones or major injuries as a result of the crash. However, his left arm was affected during the crash.

