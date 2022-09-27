Police release video of aftermath of Myles Garrett car crash

The Medina County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video showing first responders tending to Myles Garrett on Monday afternoon following a single-car crash, with the video providing additional details about the state of the passengers following the crash and just how far the Browns star's Porsche went off the road.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on State Road near Sharon Copley Road near Wadsworth. Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche. An unidentified woman was also in the vehicle with Garrett.

Video from the scene shows first responders treating Garrett, who was responsive and coherent. A firefighter can be seen speaking with Garrett, asking him if he's able to move his arms. A short time later, Garrett stands up and walks slowly towards an ambulance with the firefighter.

The woman can be seen laying down while another first responder treats her.

The video shows where the Porsche came to a stop at the edge of a field away from the road. The car is heavily damaged, with broken windows and the rear bumper crumpled. It also appears the driver and passenger's side airbags deployed.

Garrett was on the way home when the car went off the right side of the road and flipped several times. Both occupants were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred.

Garrett and his passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said Garrett's injuries were minor.

Drugs/alcohol aren't thought to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. Traffic charges are pending. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

There's no word yet on whether this will impact Garrett's on-field status. The next Browns game is in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 2.

You can watch more about the crash in the player below:

Myles Garrett was driver in single-car crash that caused minor injuries

