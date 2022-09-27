Myles Garrett released from hospital following crash

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been released from the hospital following a single-car crash Monday afternoon, a source tells News 5.

Garrett's agent confirmed last night that he did not suffer any broken bones in the crash.

Garrett attended practice in Berea on Monday morning. After he left the facility, seemingly on his way home, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth while driving south on State Road near Sharon Copley Road. There was a female passenger in the car, according to OSHP.

The car went off the right side of the road and the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a rest, OSHP officials told News 5.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. The cause is unknown at this time. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Medina Post responded to the scene, OSHP officials confirmed.

Both Garrett and the female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Both were wearing seatbelts. OSHP troopers said Garrett's injuries were minor.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash, according to OSHP. Traffic charges are pending.

There's no word yet on if this will impact Garrett's on-field status. The next Browns game is in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 2.

