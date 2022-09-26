Browns DE Myles Garrett involved in single-car crash near Wadsworth

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash Monday afternoon following a practice session in Berea, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

Garrett attended practice in Berea on Monday morning. After he left the facility, seemingly on his way home, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth while driving south on State Road near Sharon Copley Road. There was a female passenger in the car, according to OSHP.

The car went off the right side of the road and the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a rest, OSHP officials told News 5.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. The cause is unknown at this time. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Medina Post responded to the scene, OSHP officials confirmed.

Both Garrett and the female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Both were wearing seatbelts. OSHP troopers said Garrett's injuries were minor.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash, according to OSHP. Traffic charges are pending.

The Browns released this statement Monday evening:

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

There's no word yet on if this will impact Garrett's on-field status. The next Browns game is in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Garrett is uniquely beloved among Cleveland sports fans, for both his on-field performance and his many interactions with the community, like this summer, when he spent a weekend giving back to local children.

