Browns DE Myles Garrett ruled out for Sunday's game against Falcons after car crash

CLEVELAND — While he wanted to put the effort in and make the game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Browns decided to play it safe and keep defensive end Myles Garrett sidelined for the game less than a week after he was in a serious car crash.

Garrett was involved in a single-car crash Monday after practice. The car flipped several times and he and a passenger were transported to nearby hospitals. Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain and biceps strain, as well as numerous lacerations from the crash. He also hit his head in the crash, causing a blood vessel in his eye to burst. Garrett, however, cleared concussion protocol.

Garrett said Friday that he wanted to play in the game, but the decision wasn't up to him.

"If it were up to me, I would love to go. That's just my competitive spirit and my nature. Physically we have to assess that going up to the game, today, tomorrow and on Sunday. But that's just a decision we'll make closer to game time," Garrett said.

The Browns were monitoring the defensive end to see how he responded to treatment Friday into Saturday morning, listing him as questionable for the game. While Garrett is recovering quickly from his injuries, the Browns decided not to risk it and downgraded him to out Saturday afternoon.

Garrett will remain home to rest more while the team makes the trip to Atlanta.

Meanwhile, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is still questionable for the game, recovering from an ankle injury sustained Week 2.

To address some depth concerns leading into the game, the Browns made several other roster moves Saturday.

Tight end Miller Forristall was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Forristall has appeared in three career games, all three with the Browns, two last season. He had a strong training camp performance and earned a spot back with the practice squad.

Cleveland also made two elevations ahead of the game in Atlanta, calling up defensive tackle Roderick Perry II and defensive end Curtis Weaver from the practice squad to the active roster.

Perry, an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, will provide depth to the interior of the defensive line after defensive tackle Taven Bryan was ruled out of the game Friday. Tommy Togiai will start in Bryan's place, but Perry gives the Browns more bodies available to play.

Weaver is a clear need for depth after Garrett's downgraded status and Clowney's remaining uncertainty. The Browns had previously lost defensive end Chase Winovich, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Rookie defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas are expected to see bigger roles Sunday due to the injuries.

The Browns defense enters Sunday's game banged up, but they'll look to the next man up to help them hold off the Falcons as they aim for a 3-1 start to the season.

