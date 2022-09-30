'Definitely a wake-up call for me': Browns DE Myles Garrett reflects on his rollover crash

BEREA, Ohio — On Monday afternoon, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was heading home after a day at practice in Berea. The usual commute didn't end the way it usually does for Garrett, however, as he found himself in a rollover crash before making it home.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on State Road near Sharon Copley Road. Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. According to OSHP, he was cited for failure to control and unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled, which were both contributing factors in the crash.

Garrett said that he doesn't remember much from the crash, but said he believed he saw an animal on one side of the road, causing him to swerve. An oncoming car in the opposite direction then caused him to overcorrect and that's when the car flipped.

“That’s what I believe made me move in the first place. I remember moving out of the way of an animal coming from the right and then I remember an approaching car coming the opposite way, which was kind of…quick flashes after that," Garrett recalled. "Fortunately, I had both my hands on the wheel, but unfortunately I lost control, but everything else that I had control of I was doing the right way and I was able to save our lives and at least keep us able to walk away from that crash.”

Garrett's car flipped several times and he, and a 23-year-old woman who was in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment—Garrett suffering a shoulder sprain and biceps strain, as well as cuts and bruises. The full extent of his passenger's injuries are unknown, but he said she is doing well too.

"My passenger made it out, we're both healthy, both walking around. Just blessed to live another day," Garrett said. "That was a big sigh of relief for me because I was the one who put us in danger. So it was very calming for me to know that they were okay."

The defensive end was out of the hospital Monday night and has since been recovering from his injuries. He said that each morning he feels better, but when it comes to playing Sunday—that's not up to him.

"That's up to the training staff and the coaches. If it were up to me, I would love to go. That's just my competitive spirit and my nature. Physically we have to assess that going up to the game, today, tomorrow and on Sunday. But that's just a decision we'll make closer to game time," Garrett said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has listed Garrett as questionable for Sunday's game, noting that he'll be monitored over the next 24 hours before they make a decision.

But the crash goes deeper than the game. Garrett's history of speeding and driving violations is extensive. He has also been cited in Akron, Berea, Strongsville and Medina, News 5 confirmed. That history is one that Garrett said has to change after what happened Monday.

“I think this will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving. Don’t take for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here and just take my time," Garrett said. "I don’t think it takes something as drastic as this to tell me that I need to slow down. It’s about listening to my loved ones, hearing them out and understanding that it is serious every time you get into the car. No matter how fast you’re going over the speed limit, there’s a real-life situation and circumstances you put yourself in where you’re not only endangering yourself but someone else, so this a definitely a call to me—be more safe in my driving and pay attention to my speed and to my surroundings."

Whether or not Garrett actually takes this lesson to heart obviously remains to be seen, but if the reflections he's made over the past few days are any indication of his response to the crash, it seems likely that this may be at a turning point in regards to his driving habits.

"The last couple nights I've sat and thought about some of the different situations, scenarios, how it played out, but knowing that I can't change the past, just got to keep moving forward and glad everyone's alright," Garrett said. "Wanted to shake everybody’s hand, hugged everybody. I’m glad to get the opportunity again to do that and I addressed some guys I know a little bit better and talked to them and just happy to be amongst these guys again.”

In the meantime, Stefanski said that this incident will not warrant any kind of team discipline for Garrett.

