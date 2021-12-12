Watch
Browns DE Myles Garrett sets franchise sack record in game against Ravens in the most impressive way

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Myles Garrett
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 14:31:43-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett set the franchise single-season sack record Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in the most impressive way.

In the second quarter, Garrett strip-sacked Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was in for Lamar Jackson, recovered the fumble and ran into the end zone for not only his first career touchdown but for the franchise record.

The record had previously been set by Reggie Camp in 1984.

Watch the play below:

Garrett also tied an NFL sack record in the play. He now has 57.5 sacks, tying the record for most sacks by a No. 1 overall pick in NFL history, previously set by Too Tall Jones.

This season alone, Garrett has notched 15 sacks and is one sack away from tying Steelers' T.J. Watt as the season's sack leader, who currently has 16.

But records aren't what Garrett is focused on, as he made clear on Friday.

“I know nothing matters if we don’t make the playoffs. I mean DPOY [Defensive Player of the Year] is nice, but I want to be remembered for bringing some Super Bowls here. I know Bake does and everybody else does. Individual glory, that will come and go but the city will remember a Super Bowl. If I win DPOY and then we don’t win anything then our names won’t go down and be remembered for anything.”

