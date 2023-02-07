Browns DE Myles Garrett won't need surgery on dislocated toe

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns got a bit of good news Tuesday when the MRI results on Myles Garrett's dislocated toe came back clean, a league source confirmed.

Garrett suffered the dislocated toe during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Sunday. Garrett was participating in the Gridiron Gauntlet, an obstacle relay race, when he suffered the injury.

Garrett immediately underwent X-rays, which came back negative but was set to undergo additional testing to determine the severity of the injury.

On Tuesday Garrett posted on Twitter joking about the injury and thanking everyone for the well wishes.

The league source confirmed that Garrett had gotten an MRI which came back clean after Garrett's toe had been popped back into place.

No surgery will be needed and Garrett is not expected to have a long recovery time. His off-season training regime is not expected to be impacted the source said.

