Browns deal with depleted defensive tackle group ahead of game against Jets

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns got a bit of a mini bye week after playing Thursday night last week, but despite extra time off, players have lingering injuries, particularly at defensive tackle.

Watch the players discuss adjustments they're making with the injuries:

Browns deal with depleted defensive tackle room ahead of game against Jets

“Since we’ve been together as a defensive line and as a team, we go as our engine goes. So that engine is revved up, no matter what. And that’s the great part about Jacques [Cesaire] and the D-line coaches and the men in that room. Like, that’s the Bugatti, man. And that thing goes and goes and goes, and there will never be an excuse or a reason for it to not go. And we feed off that. Not only the way they play, but their personality," said defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

Rutenberg was speaking about the situation at defensive tackle on Thursday, one week after the unit took a big hit on the injury front.

During the Thursday night game against the Steelers, defensive tackle Mason Graham left in the first quarter with what was later determined to be an MCL and ankle sprain. Graham is considered week-to-week but hasn't practiced this week.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is working through an ankle injury he sustained last Thursday while stepping in for Graham. Graham was able to come back into the game after the injury, even recording a sack against Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After the game, while in a medical boot, Hall said he didn't think the injury would keep him out.

"Just dealing with it is kind of ****** right now, but we're just focused on the next game. That's it," Hall said in the locker room post-game.

But this week, Hall has been out of practice with that ankle injury.

And while defensive tackle Kalia Davis was designated for return to practice this week from injured reserve with a quad injury, he also missed Thursday's practice after being limited on Wednesday.

The absence of multiple D-tackles at practice leads to questions about who will be available on Sunday to play next to Maliek Collins as the Browns take on the Jets, but the Browns are embracing the next-man-up mentality.

"We just got to pick up. Everybody's got to do more. It's as simple as that," said defensive end Jared Verse.

Verse was asked on Thursday if he might have to move around and play inside due to the injuries at defensive tackle. Verse said it hadn't been discussed, but he'd be open to it if the situation called for it.

"We ain't talked about that. But I told everybody, I'll do whatever it takes. If it puts us in a better position to move me inside, let's do it," he said.

No matter who is available to play on Thursday, the Browns defense is prepared to keep their same tenacity in the pass rush and across their side of the ball.

"Obviously you never want to see something like that happen, but the ability to go out there and fight for the rest of the four quarters is something we're proud of. And we know that whoever we put on the field is going to be able to do that," said linebacker Carson Schwesinger. "I'm aware of whether Mason or Maliek [Collins] or Adin [Huntington] or whoever's in front of you, because you know how every single person on that front four plays a little bit differently, right? Other than that, we're the same front that we've always been, and every guy on that front four knows exactly how to run it."