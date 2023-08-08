Browns DEs Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas undergo surgery on knee injuries

CLEVELAND — Two of the Cleveland Browns' pass-rush rotation will be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing knee surgery Tuesday—defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas.

Wright and Thomas each had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday at University Hospitals, performed by head team physician Dr. James Voos.

Wright had injured his knee on Thursday in the Browns Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Thomas injured his knee Saturday during practice.

As the two recover from their respective knee surgeries, the next several weeks will see both defensive ends rehabbing and working towards their return to the field.

The team expects both players to have a full recovery and be able to return to game action early in the regular season, which kicks off Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Both Wright and Thomas are entering their second year with the Browns, selected by Cleveland in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wright, a third-round pick, played in all 17 games of his rookie season and recorded 28 tackles, two for loss, five passes defended and a fumble recovery. Thomas, a seventh-round pick, recorded a sack, nine tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery in the 10 games he played.

On Monday, the Browns began addressing the loss of Wright and Thomas, signing defensive end Charles Wiley, who is entering his first NFL season out of the University of Texas at San Antonio and who has spent time on the practice squads of the Ravens and the Giants.

