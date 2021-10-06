Browns designate linebacker Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are getting one of their strongest leaders back on the field as they designated linebacker Anthony Walker to return from the Reserve/Injured List on Wednesday.

Walker was placed on the injured list on Sept. 17 with a hamstring injury, sidelining him at least three games per NFL IR rules. In the season opener, Walker lead the team with nine tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The upcoming game against the Chargers was the soonest Walker could return.

Despite missing the last three games, Walker has remained a leader for the defense, observing practice, remaining vocal with his teammates and studying the playbook hard every day.

“Anthony is wonderful. He's a son of a coach, and he thinks about football and people, and he cares about each and every person being their best. He helps with that on and off of the field. I can’t say enough about him, and he's great not only with the linebackers but with our entire football team," said linebackers coach Jason Tarver last week. "I'm proud of him and impressed because sometimes when you get hurt, it's hard to be the same person every day because you get a little down and you can’t play. Not Anthony. He's awesome."

Getting Walker on the field should provide a boost to the defense as they get their signal caller back.

In addition to designating Walker for return, the Browns also re-signed linebacker Elijah Lee to the practice squad after cutting him the day before.

Lee has appeared in 54 games throughout his career, recording 71 tackles, two forced fumbles a fumble recovery and a sack while also being an impactful player on special teams with 14 stops.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

RELATED: Browns sign guard Hjalte Froholdt, terminate linebacker Elijah Lee

